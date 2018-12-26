Birth anniversary of Quaid observed

Rawalpindi

A cake-cutting ceremony in connection with birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah held at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion Member National Assembly Sheikh Rashed Shafiq said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was a great leader and the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent was impossible without him.

He said Quaid’s personality was a beacon for us and we could put our country on the way to success and prosperity by following his teachings. He lauded RCCI’s efforts in promoting trade activities and expressed hope that it will continue and carry the legacy of great values.

The objective of inheriting a prosperous Pakistan to the next generation was only possible by complying with Quaid’s motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline, he added.

Speaking on the occasion ,President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem said our ancestors gave many sacrifices for the country and it was our duty to strive for a stable, peaceful and developed Pakistan. Ambassador of Tajikistan Jonov Sher Ali also attended the ceremony. Special documentary was also aired on the life of Quaid-e-Azam on the occasion.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp