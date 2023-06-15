Birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

PPP seeks permission to hold rally

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Thursday submitted an application to the Lahore administration, seeking permission for holding a rally in Punjab’s provincial capital on June 20.

The party has written to Lahore Deputy Commissioner Raafia Haider, seeking permission for holding a rally in Lahore on the birth anniversary of the PPP’s slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on June 21. The PPP administration has contacted the Lahore capital city police officer for the security of the rally.

The party has also requested the chief traffic officer to provide alternate routes for traffic at Liberty Chowk for the day of the rally. It is pertinent to mention here that former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members from South Punjab, who have recently parted ways with the party, joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the past few days.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party leader and former Punjab chief minister Dost Muhammad Khosa claimed that a part of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) current and former assembly members, leaders from Jahangir Tareen group are also in contact with the PPP.