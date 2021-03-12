Biotechnology vital to overcome problems of food security: Jahania

Our Correspondent Islamabad

Biotechnology is a tool available to improve food security problems and reducing poverty said Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi while addressing a virtual conference on Agricultural Bio-technology.

Provincial Minister said that the application of biotechnology in Pakistan would not only result in enhancing productivity but would also help in addressing food security challenges. A bipartisan approach is required to ensure continuity of the efforts and policies.

Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi further said that nations across the world are multiplying their agriculture productivity, preventing disease prevalence and solving environmental pollution by using various biotechnology tools.

Minister emphasis that Pakistan needs a National strategy and plan of action to use this revolutionary science for solving/ preventing problems and for rapid development.

In this connection, Minister for Agriculture Punjab constituted a committee of senior experts for advancement of Agricultural biotechnology in Punjab.