Biotech takes off as Sanofi, Celgene spend $20b

Paris

Biotech deal activity exploded on Monday with French drugmaker Sanofi and U.S.-based Celgene spending a combined total of more than $20 billion to add new products for hemophilia and cancer to their medicine cabinets.

The acquisitions will fuel expectations for a busy year of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as large drugmakers snap up promising assets from smaller rivals to help revive growth. Sanofi agreed to buy U.S. hemophilia expert Bioverativ for $11.6 billion, its biggest deal for seven years, while Celgene is paying about $9 billion for the 90 percent of cancer specialist Juno Therapeutics it does not already own.The two cash deals were agreed at a prices of $105 and $87 per share respectively. Shares in Bioverativ leaped 63 percent in early U.S. trading and Juno jumped 27 percent, reflecting the offers, while Sanofi fell 4 percent. Celgene was little changed. Other biotech stocks were driven higher by the takeover news, with rivals to Juno including Bluebird Bio , Sangamo Therapeutics and Cellectis each gaining around 10 percent.

“The signs are good for biotech deal activity in 2018,” said Chris Stirling, head of KPMG’s global life sciences practice.

Big companies are under pressure from declining sales of older treatments and many are struggling to find sufficient high-value replacements from within their own laboratories, making buying in products and know-how an attractive option.“It takes a long time to introduce technology that makes a significant difference, and in the interim CEOs are looking at any way to get their hands on product where they believe they can make a decent return,” Stirling said. —Reuters