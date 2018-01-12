Bioscience lab facility available at MAJU for research on DNA

President, Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh has said that we have established a most modern lab of Bioscience department in which research on DNA and Protein and Microbiology facility is available.

He was addressing an open session organized by the admission department of the MAJU, said a statement on Thursday. Dr Zubair told that our students have successfully done the experiment of drone making in our engineering lab.

He also said that we have up-to-date Accounting and Finance academic program up to the international standard and now we have a multidisciplinary program comprise of computing and marketing subjects at MAJU.

He also told that in future we will establish Stock Exchange lab at MAJU which will help our students to learn about share market trading.

Dean Faculty of Life Sciences, Dr.Kamran Azim said that today’s Biosciences education has become more significant which is introducing new methods of treatment of various diseases.

He said that with the help of CRISPR technology genetic diseases have become curable which were previously incurable.

He said that as a result of disruptive technology a large number of changes may be taken place in the use of medicines by the patients and for operations and it may happen that in future operations will be conducted by robots.

He told for diabetes patients in addition to insulin new medicines may be introduced in near future.

He further told that Ms-Bioinformatics academic program at MAJU would be a unique program in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab regions.—APP

Related