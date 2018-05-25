Biometric verification for vehicle ownership

The Excise and Taxation Department in Pakistan’s capital has announced to launch Biometric verification system for the transferring of vehicles.

The new system will be mandatory for vehicle buyer and seller from 15th July to transferring the vehicle through a biometric system and after the said date the old transfer letter will become invalid. Recently, in a public notice, the Excise and Taxation Department in Islamabad has announced that the people who are using vehicles under open letter or old transfer letter and have not transferred the vehicle on their name should go to near excise office and transfer the vehicle on their name. The transfer verification of the vehicle will be done through biometric verification.—INP

Related