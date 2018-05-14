Biometric system to be set up at Traffic Headquarter

Rawalpindi

Biometric system would be set up in Traffic Headquarter Race Course Rawalpindi to ensure presence and punctuality of wardens and other staff during duty hours. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt® Bilal Ifthikar told APP that biometric attendance system would be functional next month.

He said that the step has been taken to improve the performance of the department.

He said that departmental action would be taken against the violators adding that wardens should perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly.

The regular monitoring would be ensured and check in time of the duty of the wardens, he added.

CTO said that no doubt, the wardens are making all out efforts to maintain traffic flow.—APP