Biometric system for Zakat disbursement

Staff Reporter

The Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has ordered to introduce biometric system for the disbursement of Zakat funds with a view to ensure transparency, eradication of corruption and role of agents. This he said while Presiding over high-level meeting regarding disbursement of Zakat funds at Sindh Secretariat on Thursday. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Finance Syed Najam Ali Shah, Secretary Zikat & Oaqaf Dr. Muhammad Nawaz Sheikh, Secretary Implementation & Coordination (I&C) Dr Riaz Ali Siddique representatives of Sindh Bank. The meeting was informed by the Secretary Zakat that 100,000 deserving people are being provided 14 thousand per annum via ATM cards of Sindh Bank.

He further informed the meeting that Sindh Zakat Department is also providing Financial assistance to deserving girls for marriage purposes, One-time financial support as Eid Grant to poor persons during the month of Ramadan. Chief Secretary Sindh directed Secretary Zakat and officials of Sindh Bank to coordinate with National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) and device a mechanism of biometric to ensure transparent distribution of zakat funds. He further stated that biometric process will be done once every year to make sure that actual deserving person in collecting the zakat amount.

The Chief Secretary also stated that during biometric process mobile number of zakat recipient should also be included in the form so that the recipient should get message of zakat amount. He further directed the Sindh Bank to launch awareness campaign regarding biometric.

Share on: WhatsApp