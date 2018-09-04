Biomedical Engineering Program of RIU recognized at international level

Staff Reporter

B.Sc. Biomedical Engineering program of Faculty of Engineering & Applied Sciences (FEAS), Riphah International University (RIU) has been accredited by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) under level-II OBE Based (Washington Accord). By virtue of this accreditation, our graduates’ degrees will be “Substantial Equivalent” to the eighteen Washington Accord (WA) Signatories like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, India, Ireland, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Turkey. Thus, they can enjoy the international status in terms of professional career.The Washington accord is an international agreement between bodies responsible for accrediting engineering degree programmes.

Originally signed in 1989, the Washington Accord is a multi-lateral agreement between bodies responsible for accreditation.

