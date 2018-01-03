Biodegradable shopping bags introduced

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The District administration Tuesday organized a ceremony to introduce biodegradable shopping bags for making the district plastic bags free. Senior Minister for local Government and Rural Development Inayatullah was chief guest besides Minister for Zakat Habibur Rehman, while Commissioner Malakand Zaheerul Islam was presiding the ceremony. District Nazim Buner Dr. Obaidullah, Deputy Commissioner Buner Zariful Muaani, District Naib Nazim , Tehsil Nazim, Village council Nazims and local elders were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Local Government lauded the efforts of District Administration Buner for introducing bio degradable and environment friendly bags and said that this initiative would be a role model for rest of the province.

He advised that the District Administration for taking such measures to bring use of plastic bags to zero level. He said that the present provincial government has established effective and unique local government system and up to now Rs.80. billion have been released to all tiers of local Govt. in the province.