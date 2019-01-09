Bio-metric attendance system to be installed at hospitals

Peshawar

District Nazim, Peshawar Mohammad Asim Khan has decided the installation of bio-metric system in all Basic Health Centres (BHUs), category D hospitals and Rural Health Centres (RHCs) to ensure the attendance of doctors, paramedical staff and class-IV employees and provide health facilities to the people at their door steps. This he stated on the occasion of the Annual Performance Report of the Category D Hospitals, BHUs and RHCs here in District Conference Room on Tuesday.

District Health Officers (DHOs), Dr Gul Mohammad, Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO), Dr Fazal Manan, Dr Abdul Waheed, District Planning Officer, Ameer Khan, Accounts Officer Aziz Khan, Finance Officer Alamzeb Khan, PSO Nusratullah Khan and others were also present on the occasion. Presenting the Annual Performance Report, the DHO said that the Category D Hospital Mathani has provided treatment to 72,733 patients at OPD, 4042 vaccination, 5319 laboratory test and 6837 X-rays at the door steps of the patients during last calendar year.

Similarly, Category D Hospital, Ghari Tajik checked 50,000 patients while 4311 children were vaccinated, conducted 2481 laboratory test, 680 X-rays and 548 ultra sound. Furthermore, the Category D Hospital Badhber also checked 42,034 patietns at OPD, vaccinated 3666 children, conducted 5022 laboratory tests, 1297 X-rays and 421 ultra-sound while the RHC Regi checked 34098 patients at OPD, vaccinated 3389 children and conducted 1810 laboratory test, 202 X-rays and 31 ultra-sound of the patients.

The OPD of the basic health units were visited by 3,29,000 , vaccinated 1,33,551 patients and 468 ultra-sound. On this occasion, the DHO decided the provision of ultra-sound machine for Category D Hospital Mathani. Speaking on the occasion, the District Nazim, Mohammad Asim Khan directed the DHO for the provision of medicines and provision of laboratory test and ultra-sound facilities in BHUs, RHCs and Category D Hospitals of the district to curtailed burden on the big hospitals of the city.

He also directed the activation of the ambulance services of the category D and RHCs. The District Nazim said that the solarization of the BHUs, RHCs and Category D Hospitals has doubled the OPD.—APP

