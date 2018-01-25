Bio-metric attendance must to get salary: DMC Chairman

Chairman of DMC Korangi Syed Naiyyer Raza has directed the heads of different departments of the district to register their bio-metric attendance and salary will be stopped without it.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the heads of different wings of the district administration, said a statement on Wednesday.

He directed to ensure full attendance of the staffers in all departments on their duties.

He said that the head of department concerned will be responsible for absenteeism and for those sub-ordinates who do not observe the office timing.—APP

