Binder wins Czech MotoGP

Brno, Czech Republic

Brad Binder created a series of firsts as he won the Czech MotoGP on Sunday to make come true “a day I dreamed about since I was a little boy”.

It was the 24-year-old Binder’s first MotoGP win in only his third race in the elite division, it was also a first victory at this level by a South African and for the KTM team.

Binder opened his MotoGP account at the main expense of Italian Franco Morbidelli on Yamaha’s satellite SRT bike and Frenchman Johan Zarco on a Ducati-Avintia who came third.

“My team put an absolutely insane motorbike underneath me this weekend,” said Binder. “I had no idea we were capable of winning but I had a feeling it could be good.”

Behind closed doors on a hot and sunny afternoon, Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha-SRT), winner of the first two rounds of the season and world championship leader, finished seventh to increase his lead in the riders’ standings to 17 points over Spaniard Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) who was only 14th in the GP.

With reigning champion Marc Marquez still absent nursing a broken arm, Binder followed Quartararo in grabbing his chance.

Binder was the first rookie MotoGP winner since Marquez in 2013 and he was followed home by two more surprising front-runners.

For Morbidelli it was a first podium finish. “It was a nice race overall, I started well, I did what was in my plan, to make my rhythm and don’t overcook the tyres,” he said.—APP