Bilwal in New York on 7 days visit

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in New York Monday to kickstart his seven-day trip to the US, which has triggered criticism and accusations from the federal govern-ment.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was received at the airport by PPP’s United States president Khalid Awan, New York president Zafar Chattha and other leaders.

After landing in New York, the PPP chairperson refused to speak to the media, saying he is on a “personal visit” to the US.

“When I come here next, in September, I will then speak to the press,” he said.

According to details, Chairman PPP will hold key meeting in New York and other states while Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is already in the US.

However, PPP-US President Khalid Awan clarified Bhutto will not be travelling to Washington during his visit.

One day he will stay in New York, then he will go to another state and in a few days he will go back to Pakistan. I don’t know more than that.

Ever since PPP announced the visit, the government has criticised Bhutto, with PM Imran Khan’s aide Dr Shahbaz Gill, federal ministers Sheikh Rasheed and Fawad Chaudhry going so far as to say that Bhutto was seeking a deal from the US.