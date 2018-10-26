Billions of rupees wasted on show off projects: CM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that nation has to face the consequences of wrong policies of the past government as cruel joke was made with the economy by wasting billions of rupees on exhibitory projects. In fact, past government is responsible for adverse economic conditions.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegations which called on him at his office here today. The people apprised the chief minister about their problems relating to various departments and Usman Buzdar issued directions for the solution.

Talking on the occasion, he said that PTI is facing the challenge of improving the sagging economy at the start of its government. Solid steps taken by the PTI government will help to revive the economy in the right direction, he added. The people should understand that difficulties are temporal and the team led by Imran Khan will bring the country out of economic crisis.

He maintained that government is focusing on the development of backward areas which were neglected in the past. He assured that government is fully committed to provide equal opportunities to far-flung areas to bring them at par with the developed cities. We are working day and night to provide basic facilities to the people so as to improve their quality of life, he said.

The chief minister said that reforms are being introduced in local bodies system. The problems of the people will be solved at local level in the new system and they will not have to go to Lahore for the solution of their problems.

He said that Pakistan housing program has been launched for the provision of houses to low- income families. This program is a game-changer initiative which will help to promote various industries along with creation of new job opportunities, the chief minister concluded.

Share on: WhatsApp