Billions of dollars investment coming to railways

Sheikh Rasheed inaugurates 2nd Freight Train

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Following overwhelming success of first ever freight train in the private sector, the Federal Minister, Railways, Sh. Rasheed Ahmed on Friday has inaugurated 2nd freight train from Karachi to Lahore that departed from Cantt. Station carrying 75 containers-load of cargo.

The Minister on this occasion announced to introduce additional trains from Karachi to upcountry. He said that there should be zero tolerance to the corruption and incompetence in Pakistan Railways. he lauded the brilliant plan of freight train by Asim Siddiqui’s Marine group. He said that through freight trains, so far 1500 tonnes of imported and local cargo is being transported to upcountry.

He said that through public-private partnership, Pakistan Railways has planned to run 20 freight and 20 passenger trains by the end of current year. He said that a VIP train is also being introduced for the elite class as well and would be started from 23 March.

He also announced to shift the freight head office to Karachi from Lahore. He claimed that billions of dollars investment is coming to railways in days to come and there would be a revolution through ML-! (Main Line 1) Project that is meant for replacing tracks from Karachi to Peshawar and trains would be run on that tracks at the speed of 160 per kilometer. He claimed that Railways has saved fuel over one million l for over 40 million liters in just four months. He said that he would confine in a train from February 1 to 28, 2019 and establish Guinness Book of World Records. Sh Rasheed emphasized the need of revival of Circular Railways in Karachi.

The CEO, Marine Group, Asim Siddiqui while speaking on the occasion said that after a big success to the 1st freight train the private sector has asked to ply second train as well in order to facilitate the business community. He announced to introduce a third train in March this year.

He said that through 1st freight train there were 2300 containers handled during January. He said that after introducing cargo handling, the business community’s trust has been improved on railways and they give preference to the train service as their cargo reaches to their destinations safe and sound. He said that now exporters too switching to the freight trains considering it more economical and safer. The CEO of Pak Railways Freight Transport Company, Zafar Ranjha also speaking on the occasion said that after introducing freight train, pak Railways has increased about 35 per cent revenue.

