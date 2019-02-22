Billionaires prime Hillary to derail Bernie Sanders

Geopolitical Notes From India

M D Nalapat

ALTHOUGH there are certainly US billionaires who delight in giving away their wealth, Warren uffet and Melinda Gates being among them, most remain obsessed with accumulating as much money as is possible to spend in a thousand lifetimes. The zeroes after the figures in their bank accounts and wealth statements are what they wake up in the morning for, and vast sums get expended buying up politicians who ensure that policies tailored towards the protection of immense wealth at the expense of the general good remain in place. Although the Republican Party is considered the primary booster of the super rich, the leadership of the Democratic Party has for long subtly or otherwise backed the interests of the wealthy over that of the rest of society.

This was on display in 2008, when President-elect Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi abandoned the millions of US citizens who had their tiny homes foreclosed by the banks, even as both fell over each other to support President George W Bush and Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson in giving over $ 700 billion as handouts to financial institutions that had made greed the centrepiece of their strategies. After Franklin Roosevelt died in harness and a conventional choice for Vice-President, Harry S Truman, took over, the Democratic Party has differed only in nuance from the Republican Party in crafting a society that is becoming more unequal by the day, as indeed are societies in several other countries, including India and Pakistan. Billionaires would prefer that the 2020 Democratic Party nominee for the presidential contest be another politician who talks about the poor but backs the rich in practice, ideally Hillary Rodham Clinton, but if not her, then the easygoing Joe Biden (who went along with the Pelosi-Obama betrayal of millions of foreclosed homeowners in 2008 and with President Bill Clinton earlier in changing the laws so that greed could flourish unobstructed by banking regulations).

Others in the Democratic Party who wear a liberal exterior but who support hardline policies against the poor and for the wealthy in private are also being primed to enter the fray, to keep out genuine reformers such as Senators Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris, both of whom have thus far refused to be bought over by big donors the way the Clintons so visibly have. The fear within the long cosetted hyper rich in the US is that worsening economic conditions brought about by sharply rising income inequality may propel to the White House a genuine supporter of the common people rather than another Democratic Party politician who mixes populist words with reactionary action. The not very secret weapon in the Clinton armoury is the African-American vote. For some reason, despite the record of Bill Clinton in initiating the harsh prison regimes that have seen a spike in black incarceration since the 1990s, African-Americans have stood by the Clintons, being among the major factors responsible for Hillary Clinton snatching the 2016 Democratic Party presidential nomination away from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who would have defeated Donald J Trump had he been the opponent and not the former First Lady.

Secure in the knowledge that Joe Biden will not rock the yachts of the billionaires, the powerful Clinton machine in the Democratic Party is priming itself to get him annoited as the Party nominee in case a second bid by Hillary fails. Against him is a genuine liberal and reformer, the incorruptible Bernie Sanders, who was cheated of the contest three years ago by the shenanigans of the Clinton machine within the media and the Democratic Party. Bernie Sanders would be a nightmare for Billionaire Street, as he embodies the folksy practicality of Lyndon Baines Johnson (the creator of the Civil Rights and Social Security legislation that to an extent rolled back the effects of inequality) and the soaring idealism of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The Clintons are working hard (and behind closed doors) mobilising African-Americans in particular against Bernie Sanders on the grounds that he cannot defeat Donald Trump when in fact he is the most effective counter to the hard-charging New York billionaire. Sanders can blunt this line of attack by making a confirmed (rather than an ersatz) liberal, California Senator Kamala Harris, as his running mate. Interestingly, the Clintons are seeking to split the non-white vote into African-American and others, by pointing out that the mother of Kamala Harris came from Tamil Nadu in India, and hence that she was “not black enough”, whatever that means.

Divide and rule has been a policy of European colonial powers for centuries, and by dividing the non-white community in the US, the Clinton machine hopes to blunt the immense power of this bloc within the Democratic Party. They are hoping that African-Americans will turn away from Senator Harris because of her South Asian heritage and despite the fact that she has championed the rights of the discriminated in a forceful way that Obama-Biden declined to do in their eight years in supreme office. The presence of the Clinton machine and the backing it is getting from Billionaraire Street will make the contest for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination an ugly contest. However, should he retain his nerve and ensure that his running mate reflects the values of the Kennedy-Roosevelt wing of the Democratic Party, this time around Bernie Sanders will be the presidential nominee and perhaps the next occupant of the White House.

—The writer is Vice-Chair, Manipal Advanced Research Group, UNESCO Peace Chair & Professor of Geopolitics, Manipal University, Haryana State, India.

