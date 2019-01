Washington

Billionaire former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said in a TV interview that he is looking into running against Donald Trump in 2020 as an independent presidential candidate.

“I am seriously thinking of running for president,” Schultz told the CBS news show “60 Minutes” late Sunday. The self-described “lifelong Democrat” said he “will run as a centrist independent outside of the two-party system.”

According to Schultz, 65, “We’re living at a most fragile time.”–AFP

