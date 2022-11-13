Switzerland and Australia will clash in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup after outlasting the Czech Republic and Great Britain respectively at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Australia, looking to win their first title since 1974, edged Great Britain 2-1 in their tie after the hosts had stunned Spain to reach the fixture.

Storm Sanders put Australia in the driving seat early with a 6-4 7-6(3) win over Heather Watson in the first tie despite being ranked 100 places lower than her opponent.

Harriet Dart then kept Britain in the tie with an assured 7-6(3) 6-2 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic to send their tie into a winner-takes-all doubles decider.

Sanders then took the court Again for Australia teaming up with the 38-year-old Samantha Stosur to get the better of Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls 7-6(1) 6-7(5) 10-6.

This will be Australia’s first Billie Jean King Cup final appearance since 2019 when they finished as runner-ups.

Meanwhile, Switzerland found their run to the run a little more straightforward with a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic.

The Czechs came into the contest on the back of an upset win over the USA but could not replicate their form against the rolling Swiss.

Viktorija Golubic defeated Karolina Muchova 6-4 6-4 in the first singles rubber before Olympic champion Belinda Bencic beat Karolina Pliskova 6-2 7-6(6) to seal the tie without the need for a decider.

As a result, the doubles clash of Bencic and Jil Teichmann against the Czech pairing of Katerina Siniakova and Marketa Vondrousova was not played as a result.