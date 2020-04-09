Billie Eilish in isolation

WEB DESK

Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards in January, winning all four top prizes – album, song, record of the year and best new artist – in a rare feat at the music industry’s highest honors. Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a unique sound, won for her debut studio album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” while her hit single “Bad Guy” was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards. She is only the second person, and the youngest, to win all four top Grammys on the same night. The singer is currently self-isolating in her house during the coronavirus pandemic. She is using her social media accounts to interact with people during the lockdown. The teen sensation recently opened up about what she felt at the awards.—Agencies