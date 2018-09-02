Bill to curb provision of food items in newspapers

Ministry of Interior has prepared a bill titled “ICT Food Safety Act 2018” which would help keep effective check on provision of food items in envelops made of newspapers.

The Bill is under process and would be effective in curbing such lapses.

Official sources on Sunday said it is a fact that shopkeepers in Islamabad provide Samosas, Pakoras and Jalaibi in envelopes made of newspaper due to non-availability of any punishment in existing law i.e. Pure Food Ordinance, 1960. However, Health Department conducts regular visits of food outlets, bakeries, hotels, restaurants and samosas, pakoras and shops to check standard and quality of food.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp