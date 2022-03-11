Bill tabled in US Congress to designate Pakistan ‘state sponsor of terrorism’

A United States congressman has submitted a report in the Congress to designate Pakistan as a ‘state sponsor of terrorism.’

The bill, titled “Stopping Pakistani Terror Act”, submitted by Congressman Scott Perry on March 8, has been referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The bill aims to impose sanctions on Pakistan which include restrictions on US foreign assistance, a ban on defence exports and sales, financial transactions and others.

Until now, only four countries in the world have been designated to the infamous sponsors-of-terrorism list: Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria.