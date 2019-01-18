Bill seeking raise in MPAs’ salaries submitted in PA

Observer Report

Lahore

A private bill seeking raise in the salary of Members of Provincial Assembly was submitted in Punjab Assembly on Friday. The bill, submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf member Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, recommended an increase in basic salary along with a raise in six incentives.

The bill recommends enhancing basic salary from Rs18,000 to Rs3,00,000, daily allowance from Rs1000 to Rs4000 and conveyance allowance from Rs600 to Rs3000, says a private TV channel.

Besides this, the bill suggests raise in yearly additional travelling allowance from Rs1,20,000 to Rs5,00,000, monthly house rent from Rs29,000 to Rs50,000 and utility allowance from Rs6000 to Rs20,000.

