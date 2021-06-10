Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation hails Pakistan Army’s support for anti-polio drive

Chair Polio Oversight Board, Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) and President Global Development Programme, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Christopher Elias called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday.

“Matters related to Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive polio eradication were discussed,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

“COAS acknowledged the services rendered by health workers for polio eradication in Pakistan and said that it was a national cause and a national effort,” it added.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive, particularly through involvement of community leaders and influencers.

“Moreover, he also appreciated Pakistan’s successful COVID-19 pandemic campaign and Pakistan Army’s tremendous contribution to bringing it within a manageable level,” the military’s media wing added.

General Bajwa appreciated untiring efforts of the foundation towards the noble cause of Polio eradication at global level and assured of Pakistan Army’s continued support.

