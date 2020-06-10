Bill Gates phones COAS lauds Army role in polio eradications

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Mr. Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) had a telephone conversation, today.

The call was in the backdrop of polio eradication drive in Pakistan. Bill Gates appreciated Pakistan Army’s help in enabling the campaign through provision of security, monitoring and bridging of capacity gaps. COAS said that it’s a national duty and Army played a part in the significant initiatives undertaken by the Government of Pakistan and health care departments of provinces. The healthcare workers who played the most important part in polio drive also acted as the frontline defence against COVID-19. COAS said that despite COVID-19, Pakistan Army in support of Govt’s efforts has already made preparations to restart anti polio campaign in coming weeks.