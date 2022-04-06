Bill Gates lauds Pakistan’s fight against Polio

Islamabad: Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has written a letter to the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, in which he appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against the poliovirus.

In the letter written to President Dr Arif Alvi, he lauded Pakistan’s high-level commitment to protecting the health and well-being of every child in the country.

Bill Gates also thanked the President for the warm welcome he received on his first-ever visit to Pakistan and for being awarded the Hilal-e-Pakistan award in recognition of his meritorious services to the people of Pakistan, particularly for the eradication of polio.

“It was an honour to receive the Hilal-e-Pakistan national award,” he wrote in the letter.