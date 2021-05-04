Bill Gates’ divorce with wife Melinda draws mix response on social media

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, and his wife Melinda on Monday announced that they are parting ways after 27 years of marriage.

The pair, who jointly runs world’s largest private philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, shared same statement on their Twitter handles about the development.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” read the statement.

The announcement was taken by storm on social media as social media users in droves expressed their views, making ‘Bill Gates’ a trend on Twitter.

A users said assumes, “One of the Richest men in the World could not keep his wife, Alarming”.

Another user support their decision, “I support both Atleast they make decision to be Happy in life”.

Some found it wrong.

