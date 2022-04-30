Bill Gates, COAS hold telephonic conversation

Islamabad: Bill Gates – Co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – on Saturday appreciated Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive, ensuring proper reach and coverage.

During a telephonic conversation with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Bill Gates also appreciated the efforts taken by Pakistan against COVID-19 despite resource constraints.

The Army Chief attributed the success to the true national response, executed through the mechanism of the National Command and Operation Center, which allowed optimization of resources.

“It was a national cause, and credit goes to all involved in the process,” General Qamar Javed Bajwa said.

The COAS appreciated the efforts of Microsoft’s Co-founder towards this noble cause and assured him of continued cooperation.

During the conversation, matters related to Pakistan’s commitment to a comprehensive eradication of polio and COVID-19 were also discussed.

