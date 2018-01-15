Bill Gates announces increase in financial aid to Pakistan

WASHINGTON : A billionaire philanthropist, Bill Gates, has announced to increase financial aid to Pakistan days in a letter addressed to the government of Pakistan.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sent a letter to Minister for National Health Services (NHS) Saira Afzal Tarar and hailed efforts made by Pakistan to eradicate polio.

The foundation, in the letter, said that a team of experts were reviewing new concepts floated by Pakistan regarding innovation in the health sector.

According to reports, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation wants to expand engagements in Pakistan along with polio eradication campaign.

The foundation has routinely provided assistance to Pakistan to combat polio from the country.

Last week, the Trump administration said that it was not prepared to support military aid to Pakistan unless the country takes action against the terrorist groups.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Jan 1 the United States has “foolishly” handed Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years while getting nothing in return, and pledged to put a stop to it.

“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools.”

Orignally published by NNI