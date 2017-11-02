Bill being drafted to regulate poultry farms in Islamabad: Senate told

Minister of State for Interior Muhammad Talal Chaudhary on Tuesday informed the Senate that there was no law or regulation to regulate the feed given to the chicken in poultry farms in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The Livestock and Dairy Development Department, ICT, was working on a draft bill to the effect, the minister said while responding to a question.

He said as per data available with the Poultry Research Institute, Rawalpindi, there was no complaint against the poultry farms operating in the ICT and same were getting feed from the registered feed mills.

Talal said regular sampling and inspection of the registered feed mills was being undertaken by the District Livestock Officer under Section 12 of Act ibid. Since the ICT administration was working on a draft law, therefore, in the intervening period inspections of poultry farms were made to check / verify whether feed was being procured from registered feed mills or not, he said.—APP

