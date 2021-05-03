Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce ending 27 years of marriage

- Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage.
They said “We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple”.
“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the couplw wrote on Twitter.
They first met to each other in the late 1980s when Melinda joined Microsoft.
- The pair, who jointly runs world’s largest private philanthropic foundation – Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – has three children.
More to follow…