Bilawals visit to Peshawar finalised

Peshawar

A meeting of PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held here in the residence of party provincial secretary finance, Farzand Ali Khan with the provincial president, Mohammad Hamayun Khan in the chair. Besides, the provincial cabinet, former provincial presidents, members of central executive, MPAs and president of district and Peshawar city attended the meeting.

The meeting took some crucial decisions regarding the visit of the PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, election preparation and discipline of the party candidates in the upcoming general elections.—APP