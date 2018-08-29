‘Bilawal’s speech’

Yes! Bilawala’s speech was brilliant and it is a glimpse of what a parliamentary debate is. One of the key traits he has inherited from his grandfather and mother is the communication style; as they both were charismatic leaders of their own kind. Some of the points he highlighted were of great significance. He recalled the promises made by IK in his 100-day plan for Naya Pakistan. He mentioned one of his statements in which he referred voters of others parties as ‘Zinda Laasahin’ and ‘gadhay’ was the top notch moment.

On the other side of the coin there is a strong debate which is going viral on social media that there is a big difference between a speech and performance. Is it enough from Bilawal’s side? Delivering a speech with an impressive choice of words and delivering by performance is two different parameters for determining the leader’s worth. In order to maintain his seats in the constituencies for a long term can only be attained by the steps he should take as reviving the education system from ghost schools, providing basic necessities of life to the people of Sindh. The abysmal situation in Thar is known to all of us. Will he be able to overcome the bad image of the party as his own father and party members have been involved in massive corruption cases?

He needs to understand that PTI can penetrate in their constituencies if his party does not do better this time but for that he has to wriggle out of his father’s control first and then work for the people of Pakistan. At the end of the day none of his speech would make him a worthy leader in fact his performance would be counted.

HABIBA CHISHTI

Karachi

