Our Correspondent Karachi

A technical fault cropping up in Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Karachi to Islamabad flight Sunday has forced it to make an emergency landing in Multan instead from where he’s embarked on to travel the remaining distance by road.

The sources have confirmed that the PPP supremo Bilawal was also accompanied by senior party leaders including Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah.