Bilawal’s news conference a charge sheet against Sindh govt: Murad Saeed

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday said the news conference of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was a charge sheet against his party and the Sindh government.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader only indulged in political rhetoric and made a failed attempt to put the blame his party government’s failures on the Federation, he said in a statement.

Murad Saeed said despite the full support of the Federation, Bilawal had nothing to show as achievement of his party’s government today. Health was a provincial matter which the provincial government had failed to handle the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Ridiculing the PPP leadership, he said they were waiting for funds under the Narional Financal Commission Award so that they could misappropriate them.

He said the Sindh ruling party leaders were expert in money laundering, managing fake accounts and manipulating fake companies, but they looked towards the Federation when the issue of the people’s welfare arouse.—APP