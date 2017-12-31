Bilawal’s allegation

Bilawal Zardari, Chairman of PPP, hasalleged that former President Pervez Musharraf is Qatil (murderer) of my mother. He was addressing a gathering of party workers at the Garhi Khuda Bux graveyard organized on the martyrdom day of Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated by unknown assailants while she was leaving a public meeting held at Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi. The mystery of her murder was never solved. It was one of the political assassinations. An attempt was made to cover up this gruesome murder. Facts of the case were twisted to save the real culprits.

No post-mortem was conducted. It is the standard procedure that autopsy is done to determine the cause of death. The police did a bad job investigating the murder. UN was asked to investigate BB’s murder but later the report was discarded.

Even during the 5 years rule of PPP no serious attempt was made to investigate her murder. Bilawal’s allegations are absurd that justice has not been done in this case. When they were in power, they did nothing and are crying for justice, which is useless now. The first Prime Minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan was murdered in Rawalpindi while addressing a public meeting. The murderer was shot dead at the spot to cover up the real culprits. The Police officials who were named in the murder case were first given punishment but later restored to their positions. They were even given promotion to higher ranks. Musharraf was given the guard of honour and left the country. I think BB’s murder should be thoroughly investigated and real murderers be unmasked and punished.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

