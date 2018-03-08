Bilawal for women voters’ registration

Our Special Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the Party Parliamentarians and office-bearers here Wednesday at every level to work hard for registra-tion of women voters within the stipulated time.

According to the directives issued by the Chairman PPP, the Parliamentarians, office-bearers and workers of the Party have been directed to ensure the registration of women voters so that they could utilize their right to franchise in the next general elect.

He said that Party office-bearers may form committees at Dis-trict and Tehsil levels to help women to register themselves on the electoral rolls.

The PPP Chairman expressed concern over the rising gap be-tween male and female voters from 10.97 million in 2013 to 12.17 million in September last year when male registered vot-ers were 54.60 million and female 42.42 million.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that documenting the unregistered women voters was necessary to involve them in the process for further empowerment and ensuring their rights.