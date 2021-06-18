Bilawal will write to ISI chief about attacks on journalists

Staff Reporter Islamabad

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday said he would write a letter to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to bring to his notice “how his institution is being defamed” through attacks on journalists.

He made the comment during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights which was also attended by several journalists including Absar Alam, Matiullah Jan, Hamid Mir, Asad Toor and Asma Shirazi.

Alam also tweeted the announcement later, saying: “In the backdrop of the attacks against journalists and the wave of fear and horror among Pakistanis, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will write a letter to DG ISI [Lt] Gen Faiz Hameed to make him aware of the seriousness of the situation and the damage caused to the respect of the institution.”

During the meeting of the committee, Bilawal, who is also its chairperson, also directed the interior ministry to submit a list of treason cases and cases registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016 against journalists, bloggers and vloggers so far.

Bilawal expressed concern at the attacks on journalists in the federal capital, saying embassies from all over the world were functioning in Islamabad. “A negative message is sent to the whole world because of such incidents.

The interior ministry should take this matter to its final conclusion,” the PPP chairperson said.

Members of the committee also expressed resentment at Nadra’s unresponsiveness, questioning what the institution was doing.

