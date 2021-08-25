Bilawal welcomes PDM’s decission to start political activities

Staff Reporter Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has welcomed the decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to start political activities.

Talking to media, Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP is serving the people with clear intentions. He appealed to the people for support and cooperation.

He said that Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) have been exposed and people are aware of their reality, adding Imran Khan s economic policies are causing an increase in poverty.

When asked about the Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said, “Our party wants to give a tough time to the government.”

The PDM was told by PPP that undemocratic rulers could be sent home in a democratic manner, he added.

He said that PPP has faced the government on every issue from the beginning, Karachi has many problems and we want to find a solution of every problem.

Bilawal said that Sindh local government system completed its term while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended LG system in the province, on the other hand Punjab is facing contempt of court in this regard.

As soon as the issue of census is resolved and constituencies are demarcated, Sindh government is ready for local body elections, he added.