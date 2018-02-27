Bilawal warns PML-N govt against sale of PSM, PIA

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has pledged that his Party will safeguard and protect national assets and warned PML-N government to desist from selling out Pakistan Steel (PSM), PIA and other state units through a suspicious privatization process.

The PPP Chairman was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Steel Peoples Workers Union led by Union Chairman Shamshad Qureshi, which called on him at Bilawal House on Monday.

Other PWU office-bearers Mumtaz Ali Bhutto, Ghulam Mustafa Zardari, Abdul Ghaffar Bughio, Syed Hameedullah and Mirza Tariq Javed accompanied him.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Saeed Ghani, Javed Nagori, and Habibuddin Junaidi were also present on the occasion.

The delegation briefed the Chairman in detail about the worst condition of Pakistan’s biggest industrial unit under the PML-N government and its attempts to sell out it at throwaway prices to its own hidden henchmen.

“PML-N was selling national assets while PTI appears to be supporting the move, Bilawal said.

Salaries to the employees have not been paid since last five months while the outstanding dues of retired employees and pensions have also been stopped,” he said and asked the government to immediately pay salaries and other dues to the employees.

Briefing, the Chairman PPP about the conditions of Pakistan Steel, the delegation pointed out that anti-state and anti-labour elements had been painting Pakistan Steel as ‘White Elephant’ and burden on the economy despite the fact that it had not only recovered the investment but had paid back Rs100 billion in the form of taxes to the government.

The delegation further briefed that for Pakistan Steel gave production up to 90 percent of its capacity for two consecutive years but conspiracies against the unit started after PML-N came into power.

Eventually, the Pakistan Steel Mills was sold out for a meagre amount of Rs21.68 billion in 2006 during Musharraf regime. But on the directives of PPP leadership, the Peoples Workers Union challenged the so-called privatization first in High Court then in the Supreme Court and got the decision declared as null and void.

The PWU leaders said PML-N government started fresh conspiracies after coming into power in 2013 and disconnected its gas connection on June 10, 2015, when its production was 65% and the unit was shut down since last 32 months.

Employees have not been paid salaries for five months while retired employees and the families of the expired employees have not been paid their outstanding dues since 2013. Health, Transport facilities and allowances have also been stopped. Currently, Pakistan Steel has no full-fledged CEO or General Manager.