Bilawal warns Modi to desist from aggression at LoC, WB

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly con-demned Indian aggression on Working Boundary (WB) near Sialkot in which four ci-vilians, including three children were martyred in Indian firing.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said that provocative firing on LoC and WB by Indian forces has become a deliberate routine matter, which won’t be tolerated by entire Pakistani nation.

Bilawal expressed deep grief over the martyr-dom of innocent citizen and children and warned the butcher of Gujarat Modi to desist from such aggression.

He called upon the international community to take notice of the nefarious designs of Modi whose hands are also stained with the blood of innocent Muslims, Dalits and Adivasis of his own country.