Bilawal wants MQM-P’s ‘all-out participation’

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, a key coalition partner in the centre, to ensure its “all-out” participation in the local body polls in the province.

The foreign minister said that the MQM-P has seasonal politicians and they must take “good political decisions”.

Responding to a question, the PPP leader said that his party was in constant touch with MQM-P, but for now, they were busy in preparation for the elections scheduled to be held Sunday.

He urged the masses to exercise their democratic right for the development of the metropolis. Bilawal hoped that his party will clean sweep the elections in Hyderabad while Karachi’s mayor would be from the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

“I don’t think MQM-P would make any non-political decision. It will play its role in the betterment of Karachi and Hyderabad,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that parties should go beyond religious and linguistic politics, adding that their competition in Karachi and Hyderabad is with Jamaat-e-Islami.

He maintained that after the elections, they would work together for the development of Karachi.

Responding to another question about the future of their alliance with MQM-P, the foreign minister said that they tried their best to save the alliance. All the political parties, including PPP, have reservations over the delimitation of the constituencies, he added.

“PPP raised the most objections over the delimitation,” Bilawal said, adding that despite all the concerns, his party is contesting elections.