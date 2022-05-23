Bilawal, Wang discuss industrialisation and CPEC cooperation

Islamabad will not allow anyone to dent Pak-China ties; Both leaders cut cake to celebrate 71st anniversary of diplomatic ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou to push Pakistan-China relations to a new height and build a closer community of Pakistan-China shared future in the new era.

This is Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden visit to China after he took office of foreign minister of Pakistan and it is also the first official interaction between high-level officials of the two countries after the establishment of the new Pakistani government.

Bilawal Bhutto and State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi jointly met the press after holding talks with in Guangzhou. Bilawal Bhutto expressed Pakistan’s determination of not allowing anyone to dent Pakistan-China relations. He said Pakistan and China enjoy unique and time-tested iron brotherhood. He said bilateral relations between the two countries are based on solidarity, trust, mutual respect and support.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism for the peace, stability, and development in the region and beyond.

Condemning the terrorist attack on Chinese scholars at Karachi University last month, Bilawal said the perpetrators involved in this heinous crime will be taken to justice. He said Pakistan accords the highest importance to ensure safety, security and protection of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

Talking about ever deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said India is trying to change Muslim majority by allowing non-natives to settle in IIOJK. He also thanked China for its consistent support to Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir dispute.

The Foreign Minister further said the situation in Afghanistan continues to pose direct threat to peace and stability in the region. He said the festering humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is a threat to economic collapse and have serious consequences not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for the whole region.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said, China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and friends who stand together through thick and thin. Close strategic communication is a fine tradition of both sides.

The foreign ministers of the two countries held fruitful talks, which further consolidated the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan, further enhanced the political mutual trust between the two countries, and strengthened the cooperation confidence between the two sides.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday cut a cake to celebrate the 71 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

Bilawal Bhutto is on a two-day visit to China at the invitation of Wang Yi and is in Guangzhou, southern Chinese city and also the largest city and capital of China Guangdong province.

In a tweet, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian congratulated Pakistan and China on the 71st anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

In his message, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said, on 71st anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties, we reaffirm to further fortify our iron-clad friendship, strengthen strategic communication, deepen eco engagement and promote people-to-people exchanges, thus taking the relations to a high pedestal.