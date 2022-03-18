Bilawal vows to protect MNAs in Sindh House

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his political party and Pakistan Democratic Movement will go to any extent to protect the Members of the National Assembly at Sindh House. In a Twitter message, the Chairman PPP wrote, “MNAs have been threatened with violence, arrest and dire consequences if they take part in the no-confidence process.”

He said that the lives, liberty and family of the MNAs are under threat. “MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against this fascist regime,” he added.

Bilawal announced, “PPP and PDM will do all we can to protect them. We will not show all our cards now.”

“IA [Insha-Allah] a few friends will respond to IKs [Imran Khan’s] accusations. More to come in the coming days. Out of respect to the OIC conference, we don’t want anarchy in Islamabad. Government must not provoke us.”

Following Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned the government not to provoke the Opposition, adding that they do not want “anarchy in Islamabad” due to the OIC conference.

“MNAs have been threatened with violence, arrest and dire consequences if they take part in no confidence process. Their lives, liberty and family are under threat.