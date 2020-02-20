Bilawal vows to protect economy if given chance to govern

Staff Reporter

Lahore

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that if given chance to govern, his party will protect the country’s economy. Talking to media in Lahore on Thursday, he said that they cannot support any undemocratic government and urged Leader of Opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif to return to the country and play his role in the prevailing situation. The PPP chairman said that there was the highest level of inflation in the country due to the policies of the PTI govt. It had broken all the previous records, he added “Had Imran been honest there would have not been inflation at this high level,” said Bilawal. Bilawal went on to say that they would not close any door; all options including elections or in-house changes would be considered and applied. “I was supportive of efforts aimed at ousting the incumbent govt, but any such undertaking would have to be within the ambit of the Constitution for his party to support it.”