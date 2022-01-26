Bilawal vows to decrease rich, poor disparity

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that his party will send government packing with the help of people. Bilwal said that we want to decrease the disparity between the rich and the poor.

While addressing a ceremony regarding granting land rights to residents of slums in Larknana, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked that if Banigala can be legalized than why house of a poor man cannot be regularized, adding that we were surprised that after becoming the prime minister, he got regularized his Banigala residence while paying a meager fee.

He further said that they are facing problems in regularization of Gujjar Nullah but no difficulty was faced in regularization of the Banigala, adding that we faced a lot of problems in regularization of Orangi Town but no difficulty was faced in regularization of Bahria Town. However, Bilawal assured that no stone will be remain unturned in efforts to grant rights to the poor.

While criticizing Supreme Court of Pakistan decision regarding Nasla Tower, PPP Chairman said demolition of the building was injustice with the residents. Bilwal Bhutto said that it is always a pleasure for him to visit Larkana. Bilawal Bhutto said that PPP never objected on giving plot to a judge, a bureaucrat or anyone else, adding that we are hopeful that now when the poor people are being given their share and right then no one will object on it. Bilwal asked the people to strengthen his hands, adding that if the masses will support him then his party will make such Pakistan in which the poor person is given his right. He said that the process of giving ownership rights to kachi abadis will be spread in whole Sindh province and Karachi also.

He said that if the PPP will come into power at center in future this process will be started in whole country and a common person will be given the ownership rights.—SABAH