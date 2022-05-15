Bilawal vows not to allow anyone harm Pak-China friendship

Says KU attackers will be given exemplary punishment

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday expressed his determination to not allow anyone to harm the iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China and underscored that the Pakistan-China “iron-brotherhood” would continue to grow.

A solemn memorial service was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to honour the lives and services of the victims of terrorist attack in Karachi University on April 26. Three Chinese teachers Huang Guiping, Ding Mufang and Chen Sai, as well as their Pakistani driver Khalid Nawaz laid down their lives in the line of duty on that day.

The memorial service was attended by Chargé d’Affaires of the People’s Republic of China in Islamabad Pang Chunxue, senior Chinese officials and Chinese nationals from all walks of life in Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended the ceremony. Bilawal also reiterated his strong condemnation of Karachi terrorist attack and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The foreign minister said that the entire nation grieved with the families and people of China at this terrible loss, and offered his heartfelt condolences.

Bilawal vowed that the government would not rest till it had given “exemplary punishment” to the perpetrators of the suicide attack inside Karachi University last month.

“We fully condemn this cowardly act and we will never forgive the enemies of Pakistan-China all-weather strategic partnership. We will also not allow anyone to harm our iron-clad friendship. The sacrifice of both Chinese and Pakistanis in nurturing our bonds of brotherhood will not be in vain.”

Bilawal pledged that authorities would do everything in their capacity to provide maximum security and ensure the safety of the Chinese in Pakistan. “You are our guests and we are determined to ensure your safety and comfort in our country.

“To the families of those who perished, our entire nation grieves with you. While we cannot bring back the departed, we will not rest until we have given exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of this heinous act,” he vowed.

The suicide attack at Karachi University had been carried out using the rights of the Baloch as an “excuse”, he said.

“I know that every Pakistani is proud of our hospitality and gives importance to caring for friends. Not only do we know this [but] we’re also known for this internationally. Neither a Sindhi Pakistani nor a Baloch Pakistani can ever tolerate the terrorism that is directed at our guests.”

In the last decade, Pakistanis saw that citizens were targeted using religion, he said, iterating that Baloch rights were used as an “excuse” for carrying out the terror attack at the university.

“These people left their homes to come here and educate our people. This attack happened not only on those individuals but on Pakistan-China friendship as well. Now, it is the responsibility of every Pakistani to proceed on this issue as if it was an attack on our own brothers and sisters.

Speaking on the occasion, Cd’A Pang Chunxue thanked the government of Pakistan for organizing the memorial service and appreciated the expression of solidarity and support by the entire Pakistani nation against the cowardly attack.

She vowed that the blood of the Chinese people in nurturing this timeless friendship would not be in vain, and that any attack aimed at the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China was doomed to fail.