Bilawal voices concerns for Balochistan over disasterous rain

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed concern over the ravages of rain in the country’s vastest province Balochistan. He urged the authorities concerned to launch a visible and practical relief and rehabilitation programme to save its people and restore its infrastructure.

In a statement issued here, the PPP Chairman said that it was painful that damages and losses in the torrential rains in Balochistan were finding little space in the relief and rehabilitation narrative and action adding that our Baloch brothers and sisters trapped in the floods should be given the required assistance. He said that thousands of people have been displaced due to rains and floods and they need immediate relief and relocation to safer places. Bilawal asked the PPP leaders and workers in Balochistan to extend all possible help to those affected by the rains and floods. Bilawal also expressed grief and sorrow over the human losses in Balochistan, KP and Punjab where dozens of people have reportedly lost their lives in rain-related incidents.