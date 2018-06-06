Bilawal voices concern over reports of clashes in Wana

Special Correspondent

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep concern over the reports of clashes in Wana and called for handling the situation very carefully.

In a press statement, the PPP Chairman said that reports emanating from various media sources were worrying and called for a probe into the circumstances surrounding the reported clashes resulting also in casualties.

The PPP Chairman also expressed sympathies with the families of those who lost their lives in clashes or suffered injuries.