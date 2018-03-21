Bilawal visits residence of Ghulam Akbar Lasi, condoled with bereaved family

Staff Reporter

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of former Federal Minister and PPP leader late Ghulam Akbar Lasi in Karachi on Tuesday evening and offered condolence with his bereaved family members including his brother Abdul Karim Lasi and others.

The PPP Chairman paid rich tributes to late Ghulam Akbar Lasi for his struggle and commitment to the Party.

Ghulam Akbar Lasi was the member of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Party and remained Federal Minister for Labour and Overseas in the last cabinet of Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.PPP Chairman was accompanied by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, President PPP Karachi Division and Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Senator Yousuf Baloch, PPP Lasbela President Sharif Palari and others. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered Fateha for the departed soul during the visit.